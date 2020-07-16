All apartments in Spotsylvania County
Find more places like 3 BENTLEY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spotsylvania County, VA
/
3 BENTLEY COURT
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:25 PM

3 BENTLEY COURT

3 Bentley Court · (540) 847-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Bentley Court, Spotsylvania County, VA 22408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Brick Townhouse just minutes from Beautiful Downtown Fredericksburg and VRE. Freshly painted and ready for you! Spacious kitchen with sleek black appliances, handy deep double sink, huge space for spreading out for dining, crafts, games...in other words plenty of space for everyone to gather in the kitchen. Living room is equally as spacious and light-filled. Convenient half bath on main floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a very nice full bath located centrally to the bedrooms. Linen closet for storage and ample closet space for all the bedrooms. The back is privacy fenced. Owner is firm on no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 BENTLEY COURT have any available units?
3 BENTLEY COURT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 BENTLEY COURT have?
Some of 3 BENTLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 BENTLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3 BENTLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 BENTLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3 BENTLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 3 BENTLEY COURT offer parking?
No, 3 BENTLEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3 BENTLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 BENTLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 BENTLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 3 BENTLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3 BENTLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3 BENTLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3 BENTLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 BENTLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 BENTLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 BENTLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3 BENTLEY COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22551
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VAReston, VAManassas, VACharlottesville, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDLake of the Woods, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAStafford Courthouse, VAAquia Harbour, VACulpeper, VA
King George, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VADumfries, VAAshland, VAMontclair, VANeabsco, VADale City, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAWyndham, VALake Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity