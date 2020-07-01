All apartments in Spotsylvania County
Spotsylvania County, VA
211 GALLIMORE DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

211 GALLIMORE DRIVE

211 Gallimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Gallimore Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA 22407

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!! UPDATED KITCHEN!! NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS!! FENCED IN YARD!! BACK DECK!! SHED!! CONCRETE DRIVEWAY!! CUSTOM HALL BATH!! CLOSE TO LOCAL SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS!! RENT THIS HOME TODAY!! 2 CAR GARAGE!! LARGE FRONT PORCH!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have any available units?
211 GALLIMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spotsylvania County, VA.
What amenities does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
211 GALLIMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 GALLIMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
