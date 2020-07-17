10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Split Foyer on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features five bedrooms with three full baths. Main floor features Luxury Vinyl Planking in all rooms. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large rear deck with a fenced patio. Machine shed doubles as a one car garage. Home backs to trees and woods.