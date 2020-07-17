10402 Skinner Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA 22408
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Split Foyer on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features five bedrooms with three full baths. Main floor features Luxury Vinyl Planking in all rooms. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large rear deck with a fenced patio. Machine shed doubles as a one car garage. Home backs to trees and woods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
