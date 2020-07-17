All apartments in Spotsylvania County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE

10402 Skinner Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10402 Skinner Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA 22408

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Split Foyer on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features five bedrooms with three full baths. Main floor features Luxury Vinyl Planking in all rooms. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large rear deck with a fenced patio. Machine shed doubles as a one car garage. Home backs to trees and woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have any available units?
10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spotsylvania County, VA.
What amenities does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
