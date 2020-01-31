All apartments in South Run
9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE

9093 Golden Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9093 Golden Sunset Lane, South Run, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous corner unit townhome in sought after Somerset at South Run community. Completely remodeled with an open floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with a beautifully renovated master bathroom. The deck of the kitchen is perfect for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have any available units?
9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Run, VA.
What amenities does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have?
Some of 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Run.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE offer parking?
No, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have a pool?
No, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have accessible units?
No, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

