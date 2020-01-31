Gorgeous corner unit townhome in sought after Somerset at South Run community. Completely remodeled with an open floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with a beautifully renovated master bathroom. The deck of the kitchen is perfect for entertainment.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have any available units?
What amenities does 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE have?
Some of 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9093 GOLDEN SUNSET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.