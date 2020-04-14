LOVELY LARGE STONE FRONT END UNIT TOWNHOUSE* 4 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS* 2 CAR GARAGE + 2 PARKING SPACES BESIDE HOME IN BACK* DECK* PRIVATE YARD SIDE & FRONT* MAIN LEVEL: HARDWOOD FLOORS-LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN AND WIRED AND BUILT IN CEILING SPEAKERS -DINING ROOM- KITCHEN-HALF BATH * BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS- GRANITE- SS APPLIANCES- LARGE CENTER ISLAND* UPPER LEVEL: 3 BEDROOMS (EACH WITH CEILING FANS) 2 BATHS * MBR W/ TRAY CEILING -FULL BATH W/ DOUBLE SINKS-GRANITE* LOWER LEVEL: LEGAL BEDROOM & FULL BATH* SCHEDULE ONLINE THRU TENANT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44167 SEAWOLVE SQUARE have any available units?
44167 SEAWOLVE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 44167 SEAWOLVE SQUARE have?
Some of 44167 SEAWOLVE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44167 SEAWOLVE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44167 SEAWOLVE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.