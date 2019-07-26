43885 CHURCHILL GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

Pristine 5 Bedroom 4 Full bath and 1 Half Bath 2 Car Garage SFH in Chantilly~Freshly Painted~Loaded with Upgrades~Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Butler's Pantry & Back Splash overlooking spacious Sunroom~Two Story Family Room with Gas Fireplace~Large Master Bedroom features Tray Ceiling, Sitting Area and Large Walk-in Closet~Upstairs 3 Full Baths~Trex Deck with Track Lighting~Stone Patio with Retaining Wall~Patio Connected to the front of the Homes~In-ground Sprinkler System~NO Pets Please~Move-in Ready.