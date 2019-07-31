Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 43680 PRIMANTI STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
43680 PRIMANTI STREET
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43680 PRIMANTI STREET
43680 Primanti St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
43680 Primanti St, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Home, Great Neighborhood and school district, 3 levels, Ceramic Tile on first floor, pets accepted on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have any available units?
43680 PRIMANTI STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Riding, VA
.
What amenities does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have?
Some of 43680 PRIMANTI STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 43680 PRIMANTI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43680 PRIMANTI STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43680 PRIMANTI STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET is pet friendly.
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET offer parking?
No, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET does not offer parking.
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have a pool?
No, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have accessible units?
No, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43680 PRIMANTI STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43680 PRIMANTI STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
South Riding 3 Bedrooms
South Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood Floors
South Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Yorkshire, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Dale City, VA
Chantilly, VA
Redland, MD
Forest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MD
Franconia, VA
Damascus, MD
Accokeek, MD
Brambleton, VA
Seven Corners, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Stone Ridge, VA
Neabsco, VA
Leisure World, MD
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University