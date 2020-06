Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large End Unit TH in sought after South Riding. 2 Large Master BR's both w/ Walk In Closets & Private Bath. Hardwoods on Main & Upgraded Carpet upstairs. New HVAC, New Washer & Dryer, New Fridge ** Gas Grill included w/ direct natural gas hook up for fun on the Large Deck + Patio Below. Private Corner Lot, Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Golf & more. Pets will be considered. Lawn care included! Hurry will not last long!