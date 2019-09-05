All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 42828 NATIONS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
42828 NATIONS STREET
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

42828 NATIONS STREET

42828 Nations Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42828 Nations Street, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***BEAUTIFUL BRICK TOWNHOUSE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION READY FOR YOU*** 3 LVLS, 1-CAR GARAGE, 3 BED /3.5 BA , Main BEDROOM LEVEL WITH FULL BATH**** CLOSE TO SHOPS, AMENITIES, MOVIES, EVERYTHING. IT WILL NOT LAST***TAKE A CHANCE TO SEE IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42828 NATIONS STREET have any available units?
42828 NATIONS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
Is 42828 NATIONS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42828 NATIONS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42828 NATIONS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 42828 NATIONS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42828 NATIONS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 42828 NATIONS STREET offers parking.
Does 42828 NATIONS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42828 NATIONS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42828 NATIONS STREET have a pool?
No, 42828 NATIONS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 42828 NATIONS STREET have accessible units?
No, 42828 NATIONS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 42828 NATIONS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 42828 NATIONS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42828 NATIONS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 42828 NATIONS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University