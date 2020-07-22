Amenities

42761 Longworth Ter. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful End of Row Townhouse Style Condominium in South Riding - All the amenities of south riding in a quaint neighborhood. Condo is close to the fishing pond and trails. It features a 2 car garage with built in storage. GE Stainless steel appliances kitchen appliances with a built in microwave, Samsung washer dryer combo in the laundry closet, 2 master sized bed rooms with their own bathrooms, one basement level bedroom with attached bathroom. Amberliegh Condominiums are a part of the South Riding Proprietary so residents get to enjoy 5 pools, exercise room, meeting rooms and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5964684)