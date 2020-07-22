All apartments in South Riding
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

42761 Longworth Ter.

42761 Longworth Terrace · (703) 231-5572
Location

42761 Longworth Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42761 Longworth Ter. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

42761 Longworth Ter. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful End of Row Townhouse Style Condominium in South Riding - All the amenities of south riding in a quaint neighborhood. Condo is close to the fishing pond and trails. It features a 2 car garage with built in storage. GE Stainless steel appliances kitchen appliances with a built in microwave, Samsung washer dryer combo in the laundry closet, 2 master sized bed rooms with their own bathrooms, one basement level bedroom with attached bathroom. Amberliegh Condominiums are a part of the South Riding Proprietary so residents get to enjoy 5 pools, exercise room, meeting rooms and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42761 Longworth Ter. have any available units?
42761 Longworth Ter. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42761 Longworth Ter. have?
Some of 42761 Longworth Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42761 Longworth Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
42761 Longworth Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42761 Longworth Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 42761 Longworth Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42761 Longworth Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 42761 Longworth Ter. offers parking.
Does 42761 Longworth Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42761 Longworth Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42761 Longworth Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 42761 Longworth Ter. has a pool.
Does 42761 Longworth Ter. have accessible units?
No, 42761 Longworth Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 42761 Longworth Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42761 Longworth Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42761 Longworth Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42761 Longworth Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
