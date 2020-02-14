42357 PINE FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Impeccable end unit located in one of the most beautiful communities in Loudoun County. Well over 3000 square ft with a 10ft extension provides you with ample living space. Separate dining room, living AND family room gives the main living space full of life filled with many entertaining possibilities. Your master bath suite awaits you with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and standing shower. Relax in your master bedroom sitting room. Home is located conveniently off Rt. 50 with community rich amenities.