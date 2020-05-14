All apartments in South Riding
Last updated May 14 2020

26137 LANDS END DRIVE

26137 Lands End Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26137 Lands End Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Tenant Occupied. House will be ready to Move-in on June 1st. Three finished levels with bump-outs on all three levels. Beautiful Hardwood flooring. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless steel Appliances, center island, built-in microwave and double door refrigerator. One car garage. Brick front. . Walk-out lower, fenced yard and patio. Three-level Split AC. Security Deposit: $2200. Pets allowed on Case by Case basis. Pet Deposit: $500. HOA included in Rent. Room Measurements: Basement Game Room: 16 x 11, Flooring - Laminate. Basement Bump-out: 11 x 11, Flooring - Laminate. Living Room: 18 x 17, Flooring - Hardwood. Kitchen: 19 x 10, Flooring - Hardwood. Dining Room: 11 x 11, Flooring - Hardwood. Master Bedroom: 17 x 15, Flooring - Laminate. Bedroom 2: 12 x 10, Flooring - Laminate. Bedroom 3: 9 x 8, Flooring - Laminate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have any available units?
26137 LANDS END DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have?
Some of 26137 LANDS END DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26137 LANDS END DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26137 LANDS END DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26137 LANDS END DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE offers parking.
Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have a pool?
No, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26137 LANDS END DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26137 LANDS END DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
