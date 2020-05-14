26137 LANDS END DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Tenant Occupied. House will be ready to Move-in on June 1st. Three finished levels with bump-outs on all three levels. Beautiful Hardwood flooring. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless steel Appliances, center island, built-in microwave and double door refrigerator. One car garage. Brick front. . Walk-out lower, fenced yard and patio. Three-level Split AC. Security Deposit: $2200. Pets allowed on Case by Case basis. Pet Deposit: $500. HOA included in Rent. Room Measurements: Basement Game Room: 16 x 11, Flooring - Laminate. Basement Bump-out: 11 x 11, Flooring - Laminate. Living Room: 18 x 17, Flooring - Hardwood. Kitchen: 19 x 10, Flooring - Hardwood. Dining Room: 11 x 11, Flooring - Hardwood. Master Bedroom: 17 x 15, Flooring - Laminate. Bedroom 2: 12 x 10, Flooring - Laminate. Bedroom 3: 9 x 8, Flooring - Laminate.