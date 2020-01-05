Gorgeous luxury home (half acre land) with beautiful back yard view of trees and a large pond. Open floor plan. Stunning combination of stone and brick front boasting 3-car side load garage. Dramatic 2 story foyer entrance & 2 story family room. Hardwood throughout main floor. Beautiful back yard view of trees and a large pond. Walk-out basement. Nice community. Close to Rt 50 and Rt 28.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25535 LITTLE CEDAR COURT have any available units?
25535 LITTLE CEDAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25535 LITTLE CEDAR COURT have?
Some of 25535 LITTLE CEDAR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25535 LITTLE CEDAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
25535 LITTLE CEDAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.