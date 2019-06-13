25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home, a MUST SEE w 3 finished levels & 2 car garage, open 2 sty foyer, 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, with ceramic floors in kitchen, morning room, family room with fireplace, 300+ sq ft screened-in porch with GEO deck, flagstone patio & landscaped fenced yard with sprinkler system, huge MBR with walk in closets, luxury bath with cathedral ceiling, soak tub & separate shower, finished lower level with large rec room, full bath, large storage room. Open floor plan. Nice home to enjoy.