Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM

25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE

Location

25459 Newcastle Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home, a MUST SEE w 3 finished levels & 2 car garage, open 2 sty foyer, 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, with ceramic floors in kitchen, morning room, family room with fireplace, 300+ sq ft screened-in porch with GEO deck, flagstone patio & landscaped fenced yard with sprinkler system, huge MBR with walk in closets, luxury bath with cathedral ceiling, soak tub & separate shower, finished lower level with large rec room, full bath, large storage room. Open floor plan. Nice home to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have any available units?
25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25459 NEWCASTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
