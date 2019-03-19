All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
24961 CASTLETON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24961 CASTLETON DRIVE

24961 Castleton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24961 Castleton Drive, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful & bright basement unit for rent in great community. Features 1 bed/ 1full bath, living area, kitchenette and laundry. Private entrance + parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE have any available units?
24961 CASTLETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
Is 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
24961 CASTLETON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24961 CASTLETON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University