24850 SOMERBY DRIVE

Amenities
Newer Van Metre Weston * Level lot backing trees * Brick front with covered entry* Hardwood floors on main level, stairs & upper foyer * Main level BR/office w full BA * Gourmet kitchen and breakfast area with granite counters, ceramic floors, backsplash, center island & stainless appliances * Great room w fireplace * Mudroom entry from garage * Master suite w tray ceiling, walk ins & luxury BA * Large bedrooms * Upper level laundry w newer washer & dryer * Lower level, unfinished, walk-out, for extra storage * 2.5" blinds installed throughout * Close to hospital, shops & commuter routes