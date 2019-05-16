All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
24850 SOMERBY DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

24850 SOMERBY DRIVE

24850 Somerby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24850 Somerby Drive, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Van Metre Weston * Level lot backing trees * Brick front with covered entry* Hardwood floors on main level, stairs & upper foyer * Main level BR/office w full BA * Gourmet kitchen and breakfast area with granite counters, ceramic floors, backsplash, center island & stainless appliances * Great room w fireplace * Mudroom entry from garage * Master suite w tray ceiling, walk ins & luxury BA * Large bedrooms * Upper level laundry w newer washer & dryer * Lower level, unfinished, walk-out, for extra storage * 2.5" blinds installed throughout * Close to hospital, shops & commuter routes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have any available units?
24850 SOMERBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have?
Some of 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
24850 SOMERBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24850 SOMERBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University