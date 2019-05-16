24850 SOMERBY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Van Metre Weston * Level lot backing trees * Brick front with covered entry* Hardwood floors on main level, stairs & upper foyer * Main level BR/office w full BA * Gourmet kitchen and breakfast area with granite counters, ceramic floors, backsplash, center island & stainless appliances * Great room w fireplace * Mudroom entry from garage * Master suite w tray ceiling, walk ins & luxury BA * Large bedrooms * Upper level laundry w newer washer & dryer * Lower level, unfinished, walk-out, for extra storage * 2.5" blinds installed throughout * Close to hospital, shops & commuter routes