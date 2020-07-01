All apartments in Short Pump
Short Pump, VA
839 Parkland Place
839 Parkland Place

839 Parkland Place · (804) 794-2662 ext. 1
Short Pump
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

839 Parkland Place, Short Pump, VA 23059
Twin Hickory

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 839 Parkland Place · Avail. Aug 17

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - 24 month lease - Available approximately 8/17\2020.

839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story traditional town home located in the planned community of Twin Hickory in Glen Allen. Built in 2005, this spacious end-unit town home has 1,760 square feet and comes with many amenities.

The first floor offers a large, open concept kitchen with upgraded 42” cabinetry, granite countertops, large wrap around kitchen island with dual sinks, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The kitchen opens to a large, bright family room with lots of windows, corner fireplace, hardwood floors, and access to the back yard and patio area.

The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first-floor and offers an amazing en-suite bath with jetted tub, stand up shower, his/her vanity sinks, and sizable walk in closet. This desirable home also features a second-floor loft area, a walk-in attic for additional storage, ceiling fans, beautiful lighting fixtures, and a finished 2-car garage.

As an added bonus, the landscaping and maintenance is included in rent! Schools included within the Twin Hickory community are Twin Hickory Elementary, Holman Middle, and Deep Run High. This home is located near shopping, schools, and minutes to I-295, I-64, I-95 and I-288.

The community pool and clubhouse are also included in the rent!

All persons 18 and older must apply.
This is a non smoking property.
24 month lease.

(RLNE4881221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Parkland Place have any available units?
839 Parkland Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 839 Parkland Place have?
Some of 839 Parkland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Parkland Place currently offering any rent specials?
839 Parkland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Parkland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Parkland Place is pet friendly.
Does 839 Parkland Place offer parking?
Yes, 839 Parkland Place offers parking.
Does 839 Parkland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Parkland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Parkland Place have a pool?
Yes, 839 Parkland Place has a pool.
Does 839 Parkland Place have accessible units?
No, 839 Parkland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Parkland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Parkland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Parkland Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 839 Parkland Place has units with air conditioning.
