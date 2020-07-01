Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - 24 month lease - Available approximately 8/17\2020.



839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story traditional town home located in the planned community of Twin Hickory in Glen Allen. Built in 2005, this spacious end-unit town home has 1,760 square feet and comes with many amenities.



The first floor offers a large, open concept kitchen with upgraded 42” cabinetry, granite countertops, large wrap around kitchen island with dual sinks, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. The kitchen opens to a large, bright family room with lots of windows, corner fireplace, hardwood floors, and access to the back yard and patio area.



The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first-floor and offers an amazing en-suite bath with jetted tub, stand up shower, his/her vanity sinks, and sizable walk in closet. This desirable home also features a second-floor loft area, a walk-in attic for additional storage, ceiling fans, beautiful lighting fixtures, and a finished 2-car garage.



As an added bonus, the landscaping and maintenance is included in rent! Schools included within the Twin Hickory community are Twin Hickory Elementary, Holman Middle, and Deep Run High. This home is located near shopping, schools, and minutes to I-295, I-64, I-95 and I-288.



The community pool and clubhouse are also included in the rent!



All persons 18 and older must apply.

This is a non smoking property.

24 month lease.



