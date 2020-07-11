All apartments in Short Pump
1408 New Haven Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1408 New Haven Court

1408 New Haven Court
Location

1408 New Haven Court, Short Pump, VA 23059

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1408 New Haven Court · Avail. Sep 8

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1408 New Haven Court Available 09/08/20 Great Townhome in Glen Allen - Beautiful three bedroom/two & half bath townhome in Hickory Grove. 1800 square feet with all kitchen appliances included. Hurry, this one won't last long!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 New Haven Court have any available units?
1408 New Haven Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1408 New Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
1408 New Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 New Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 1408 New Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 1408 New Haven Court offer parking?
No, 1408 New Haven Court does not offer parking.
Does 1408 New Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 New Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 New Haven Court have a pool?
No, 1408 New Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 1408 New Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 1408 New Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 New Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 New Haven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 New Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 New Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
