Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

6247 WILSON BOULEVARD

6247 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6247 Wilson Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Move in ready, Vacant. Will replace carpet or give $600 credit if lease signed within 7 days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
6247 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
Is 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6247 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6247 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

