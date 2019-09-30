Rent Calculator
6186 GREENWOOD DR #302
6186 GREENWOOD DR #302
6186 Greenwood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6186 Greenwood Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED:Nice affordable one bedroom condo near 7 corners. Top level for quiet. Most appliances and HVAC new within the last two years. Owner/Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 have any available units?
6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seven Corners, VA
.
Is 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 currently offering any rent specials?
6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 pet-friendly?
No, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seven Corners
.
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 offer parking?
No, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 does not offer parking.
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 have a pool?
No, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 does not have a pool.
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 have accessible units?
No, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6186 GREENWOOD DR #302 has units with air conditioning.
