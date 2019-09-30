All apartments in Seven Corners
6186 GREENWOOD DR #302
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

6186 GREENWOOD DR #302

6186 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6186 Greenwood Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED:Nice affordable one bedroom condo near 7 corners. Top level for quiet. Most appliances and HVAC new within the last two years. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

