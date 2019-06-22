All apartments in Seven Corners
Find more places like 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seven Corners, VA
/
6064 WOOTEN DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

6064 WOOTEN DRIVE

6064 Wooten Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seven Corners
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6064 Wooten Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This traditional 3 bed 2 bath home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels! 1 Car garage with long driveway for parking and a huge backyard! Upper level features 3 spacious rooms with full bath and an additional full bath located in the basement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have any available units?
6064 WOOTEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have?
Some of 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6064 WOOTEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seven Corners 2 BedroomsSeven Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Seven Corners Apartments with BalconySeven Corners Apartments with Parking
Seven Corners Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America