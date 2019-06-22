6064 Wooten Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22044 Seven Corners
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This traditional 3 bed 2 bath home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels! 1 Car garage with long driveway for parking and a huge backyard! Upper level features 3 spacious rooms with full bath and an additional full bath located in the basement!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have any available units?
6064 WOOTEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE have?
Some of 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 WOOTEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6064 WOOTEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.