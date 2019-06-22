6064 WOOTEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This traditional 3 bed 2 bath home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels! 1 Car garage with long driveway for parking and a huge backyard! Upper level features 3 spacious rooms with full bath and an additional full bath located in the basement!