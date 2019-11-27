All apartments in Seven Corners
Find more places like 6034 Kelsey Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seven Corners, VA
/
6034 Kelsey Ct.
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

6034 Kelsey Ct.

6034 Kelsey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seven Corners
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6034 Kelsey Court, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6034 Kelsey Ct. Available 12/03/19 2BR + Den 3.5BA 1 car garage townhome in excellent Falls Church Location! - 2BR + Den 3.5BA 1 car garage townhome in sought-after Ashlawn Ridge Community*2 Master bedrooms each with private bathrooms + Den with fireplace*Finished Basement with full bathroom + 2nd fireplace could be used as 3rd Bedroom*Hardwood floors on main level with detailed trim, archways, columns & recess lighting throughout*Fully Renovated Kitchen with ample cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters + designer backsplash and tiled flooring looks looks like upscale hardwood! Kitchen Eatery has solarium-like windows to enjoy morning coffee overlooking treed backyard & deck*Formal Dining Rm*Ample parking & great schools + easy commute thanks to its super location*East of 7 Corners just over the Arlington line off Rt 50 between Falls Church, Arlington & the Mosaic district, this home has it all!

*AVAILABLE 12.3.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5182557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have any available units?
6034 Kelsey Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have?
Some of 6034 Kelsey Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 Kelsey Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6034 Kelsey Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 Kelsey Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6034 Kelsey Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6034 Kelsey Ct. offers parking.
Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 Kelsey Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have a pool?
No, 6034 Kelsey Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6034 Kelsey Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6034 Kelsey Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6034 Kelsey Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6034 Kelsey Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seven Corners 2 BedroomsSeven Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Seven Corners 3 BedroomsSeven Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Seven Corners Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America