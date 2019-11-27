Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6034 Kelsey Ct. Available 12/03/19 2BR + Den 3.5BA 1 car garage townhome in excellent Falls Church Location! - 2BR + Den 3.5BA 1 car garage townhome in sought-after Ashlawn Ridge Community*2 Master bedrooms each with private bathrooms + Den with fireplace*Finished Basement with full bathroom + 2nd fireplace could be used as 3rd Bedroom*Hardwood floors on main level with detailed trim, archways, columns & recess lighting throughout*Fully Renovated Kitchen with ample cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters + designer backsplash and tiled flooring looks looks like upscale hardwood! Kitchen Eatery has solarium-like windows to enjoy morning coffee overlooking treed backyard & deck*Formal Dining Rm*Ample parking & great schools + easy commute thanks to its super location*East of 7 Corners just over the Arlington line off Rt 50 between Falls Church, Arlington & the Mosaic district, this home has it all!



*AVAILABLE 12.3.19*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE5182557)