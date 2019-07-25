Rent Calculator
405 Wilson Blvd
Last updated July 25 2019 at 8:47 AM
1 of 1
405 Wilson Blvd
405 Wilson Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
405 Wilson Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
trash valet
24 Hour Fitness Gym
Bark Park
Business Center
Game Room
Controlled Access Buildings
Free Community Shuttle
Less than 1/4 Mile to I-395
On-Site Maintenance
Swimming Pool
TV Lounge
Under 5 Miles to DC
Within Walking Distance to Shopping Areas and Restaurants.
Valet Trash
Se Habla Espanol
Enviable Amenities
9ft Ceilings
Additional Storage Available
Air Conditioner
Balcony
Cable/Satellite
Clubhouse
Dishwasher
First Floor Premium
Gourmet Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Planked Flooring
Refrigerator
Pressbox (Drop Off Dry Cleaning Service)
Stainless Steel Appliances
Sunroom
Third Floor Premium
Washer/Dryer
Guest Suite Available
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Wilson Blvd have any available units?
405 Wilson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seven Corners, VA
.
What amenities does 405 Wilson Blvd have?
Some of 405 Wilson Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 405 Wilson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
405 Wilson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Wilson Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Wilson Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 405 Wilson Blvd offer parking?
No, 405 Wilson Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 405 Wilson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Wilson Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Wilson Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 405 Wilson Blvd has a pool.
Does 405 Wilson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 405 Wilson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Wilson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Wilson Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Wilson Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Wilson Blvd has units with air conditioning.
