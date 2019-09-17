3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Great find! Beautiful 2-bed, 1-bath unit in the lake community of Waters Edge, Falls Church. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, and large balcony. Located just minutes from 495, 395, 66, and on 4A Metro bus route. Proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment just a few minutes drive to seven corners and Bailey's crossroads.Condo features a community pool, tennis courts, trails and a dog park. Pets have a weight limit.