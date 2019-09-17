All apartments in Seven Corners
3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE

3402 Lakeside View Drive
Location

3402 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22041
Great find! Beautiful 2-bed, 1-bath unit in the lake community of Waters Edge, Falls Church. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, and large balcony. Located just minutes from 495, 395, 66, and on 4A Metro bus route. Proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment just a few minutes drive to seven corners and Bailey's crossroads.Condo features a community pool, tennis courts, trails and a dog park. Pets have a weight limit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
Some of 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
No, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
No, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
No, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
No, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 3402 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
