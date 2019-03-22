2910 Willston Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 2 bedrooms near Target, Safeway and Shopping. Two minutes from Route 66 and Route 50. Two parking permit



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24734



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4617487)