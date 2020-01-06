All apartments in Seven Corners
/
Seven Corners, VA
/
2903 Willston Pl
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

2903 Willston Pl

2903 Willston Place · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Willston Place, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms, one living, one bath on top 3rd floor; 718 sq ft; in-apt new washer-dryer combo; brand new dishwasher; Two permitted parking spaces in the cul de sac. Free parking available on public streets without permits.

In-unit washer-dryer. Tenant pays electricity only, gas and water covered.

Easy walking to many shops, restaurants, convenience stores; Just a little over a mile to the East Falls Church metro station; Easy access to 66, route 50, route 7;

Please be prepared to provide these: credit check (expect high credit score), past rental history and references.

Sorry, no pets, no smoking.

Thanks for looking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Willston Pl have any available units?
2903 Willston Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 2903 Willston Pl have?
Some of 2903 Willston Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Willston Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Willston Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Willston Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Willston Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 2903 Willston Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Willston Pl offers parking.
Does 2903 Willston Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Willston Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Willston Pl have a pool?
No, 2903 Willston Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Willston Pl have accessible units?
No, 2903 Willston Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Willston Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Willston Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Willston Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2903 Willston Pl has units with air conditioning.
