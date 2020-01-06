2903 Willston Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Two bedrooms, one living, one bath on top 3rd floor; 718 sq ft; in-apt new washer-dryer combo; brand new dishwasher; Two permitted parking spaces in the cul de sac. Free parking available on public streets without permits.



In-unit washer-dryer. Tenant pays electricity only, gas and water covered.



Easy walking to many shops, restaurants, convenience stores; Just a little over a mile to the East Falls Church metro station; Easy access to 66, route 50, route 7;



Please be prepared to provide these: credit check (expect high credit score), past rental history and references.



Sorry, no pets, no smoking.



Thanks for looking.