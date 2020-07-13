Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Located in the convenient and affordable East End/Sandston neighborhood of Richmond, VA, Gerwyn Manor apartments offers spacious 2BR townhomes that give you enormous value per square foot. Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Gerwyn Manor is the close proximity to the places and things that are important to you. Our townhomes are just minutes from all of the great shopping and dining White Oak Mall has to offer and most of the area's largest employers including Richmond International Airport, the U.S. Post Office on Technology Boulevard and the Byrd Center Industrial Area.