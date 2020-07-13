All apartments in Sandston
Find more places like Gerwyn Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandston, VA
/
Gerwyn Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Gerwyn Manor

Open Now until 6pm
5194 Gerwyn Cir · (833) 619-7706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA 23150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A-5103 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gerwyn Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the convenient and affordable East End/Sandston neighborhood of Richmond, VA, Gerwyn Manor apartments offers spacious 2BR townhomes that give you enormous value per square foot. Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Gerwyn Manor is the close proximity to the places and things that are important to you. Our townhomes are just minutes from all of the great shopping and dining White Oak Mall has to offer and most of the area's largest employers including Richmond International Airport, the U.S. Post Office on Technology Boulevard and the Byrd Center Industrial Area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 minimum, but may increase based on screening results
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $35/month for 1 pet, $50/month for 2
restrictions: There are no breed or weight restrictions, but a temperament test with our preferred trainer may be required prior to approval for move-in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gerwyn Manor have any available units?
Gerwyn Manor has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Gerwyn Manor have?
Some of Gerwyn Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gerwyn Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Gerwyn Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gerwyn Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Gerwyn Manor is pet friendly.
Does Gerwyn Manor offer parking?
Yes, Gerwyn Manor offers parking.
Does Gerwyn Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gerwyn Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gerwyn Manor have a pool?
No, Gerwyn Manor does not have a pool.
Does Gerwyn Manor have accessible units?
No, Gerwyn Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Gerwyn Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gerwyn Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Gerwyn Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gerwyn Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Gerwyn Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sandston 2 BedroomsSandston Apartments with Balcony
Sandston Apartments with Washer-DryerSandston Dog Friendly Apartments
Sandston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity