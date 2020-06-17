All apartments in Salem
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:46 PM

918 Ingleside Lane

918 Ingleside Lane · (540) 904-1407
Location

918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA 24153
Ridge Wood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Ingleside Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS

(This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.)

-Beautifully refinished hardwood floors.
-Beautiful Remodeled kitchen
-Updated stainless kitchen appliances
-Recently installed kitchen cabinets and countertops.
-New kitchen floor
-Dining Room
-Custom Paint throughout
-Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans through out
-upgraded bathrooms
-Nice spacious family room on lower level with half bath
-laundry/storage area w/ new washer/dryer and back up fridge
-Replacement windows
-Blinds through out.
-level back yard w/ patio and new Storage shed.
-Off street parking
-Convenient Location Near the VA hospital.

PET POLICY
- Prefer no pets or up to one family pet. pets will be accepted on a case by case basis, and if accepted, will be done so abiding by the standard pet policy. No cats shall be accepted.
- One small DOG only, No Cats.

UTILITIES
- Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer, and Trash

APPLIANCES
- All New Appliances!
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Oven/Stove
- Microwave
- Washer/Dryer

HEATING/COOLING
- Gas forced air
- Central A/C

SCHOOLS
-East Salem Elementary
-Hidden Valley Middle School
-Salem Highschool

LEASE DETAILS
- $1295..00 Rental rate
- $50.00 One time lease Admin Fee (Includes lock box move in service)
- $1295.00 Security Deposit
- $35.00 Application Fee per adult
- Good Credit Required
- Application FAQ: http://lawson.pro/application-faq/
- Please see the Pet Policy at http://lawson.pro/lrg-pet-policies/ and please remember that it is small dogs only and on a case by case basis.
- Renters Insurance: We require all tenants to acquire and show proof of Renters Insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4307788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Ingleside Lane have any available units?
918 Ingleside Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Ingleside Lane have?
Some of 918 Ingleside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Ingleside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
918 Ingleside Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Ingleside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Ingleside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 918 Ingleside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 918 Ingleside Lane does offer parking.
Does 918 Ingleside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Ingleside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Ingleside Lane have a pool?
No, 918 Ingleside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 918 Ingleside Lane have accessible units?
No, 918 Ingleside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Ingleside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Ingleside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Ingleside Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Ingleside Lane has units with air conditioning.
