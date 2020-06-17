918 Ingleside Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS



(This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.)



-Beautifully refinished hardwood floors.

-Beautiful Remodeled kitchen

-Updated stainless kitchen appliances

-Recently installed kitchen cabinets and countertops.

-New kitchen floor

-Dining Room

-Custom Paint throughout

-Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans through out

-upgraded bathrooms

-Nice spacious family room on lower level with half bath

-laundry/storage area w/ new washer/dryer and back up fridge

-Replacement windows

-Blinds through out.

-level back yard w/ patio and new Storage shed.

-Off street parking

-Convenient Location Near the VA hospital.



PET POLICY

- Prefer no pets or up to one family pet. pets will be accepted on a case by case basis, and if accepted, will be done so abiding by the standard pet policy. No cats shall be accepted.

- One small DOG only, No Cats.



UTILITIES

- Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer, and Trash



APPLIANCES

- All New Appliances!

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Oven/Stove

- Microwave

- Washer/Dryer



HEATING/COOLING

- Gas forced air

- Central A/C



SCHOOLS

-East Salem Elementary

-Hidden Valley Middle School

-Salem Highschool



LEASE DETAILS

- $1295..00 Rental rate

- $50.00 One time lease Admin Fee (Includes lock box move in service)

- $1295.00 Security Deposit

- $35.00 Application Fee per adult

- Good Credit Required

- Application FAQ: http://lawson.pro/application-faq/

- Please see the Pet Policy at http://lawson.pro/lrg-pet-policies/ and please remember that it is small dogs only and on a case by case basis.

- Renters Insurance: We require all tenants to acquire and show proof of Renters Insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4307788)