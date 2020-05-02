All apartments in Rose Hill
6712 S. KINGS HWY
6712 S. KINGS HWY

6712 South Kings Highway · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6712 South Kings Highway, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, spacious home, over 3,000 SF-on Top two levels, 4 BRs, 4.5 BA,, Fam. Rm, Lv Rm, Sep Din. Rm, Solarium, and Extra Rm/Den/Office--Deluxe Kitchen with Island, Sep Breakfast area w/table space--- Lower Level Large Fam Rm --Spacious BR/BA Suite & Kitchenette --- Passive solar heating,with low energy bills! Grand foyer entrance with cathedral ceiling--lots of light , fenced backyard, 2 decks, circular drive, oversized 2-car garage & more.l Lower Lev with Sep Apt, Fam Rm, BR, BA, Kitchenette, separate entry negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

