6712 S. KINGS HWY

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, spacious home, over 3,000 SF-on Top two levels, 4 BRs, 4.5 BA,, Fam. Rm, Lv Rm, Sep Din. Rm, Solarium, and Extra Rm/Den/Office--Deluxe Kitchen with Island, Sep Breakfast area w/table space--- Lower Level Large Fam Rm --Spacious BR/BA Suite & Kitchenette --- Passive solar heating,with low energy bills! Grand foyer entrance with cathedral ceiling--lots of light , fenced backyard, 2 decks, circular drive, oversized 2-car garage & more.l Lower Lev with Sep Apt, Fam Rm, BR, BA, Kitchenette, separate entry negotiable.