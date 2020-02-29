6615 Cottonwood Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310 Rose Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
*** Huge Eat-in Kitchen *** Granite Countertops *** Hardwood Floors on Upper Level *** Full Bath in Master Bedroom *** HUGE Backyard *** Patio *** 2 Storage Sheds *** Large Recroom *** Over 2500 Sq/Ft of finished area *** Excellent Location *** Near Old Town Alexandria - Huntley Meadows - Lee District Park - Fort Belvoir ***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
