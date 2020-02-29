All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:32 PM

6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE

6615 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Cottonwood Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
*** Huge Eat-in Kitchen *** Granite Countertops *** Hardwood Floors on Upper Level *** Full Bath in Master Bedroom *** HUGE Backyard *** Patio *** 2 Storage Sheds *** Large Recroom *** Over 2500 Sq/Ft of finished area *** Excellent Location *** Near Old Town Alexandria - Huntley Meadows - Lee District Park - Fort Belvoir ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 COTTONWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
