6270 ROSE HILL COURT
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

6270 ROSE HILL COURT

6270 Rose Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

6270 Rose Hill Court, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WELL MAINTAINED 1 BEDRROM 1 BATH CONDO MOVE IN READY OVERLOOKING COMMON GROUND .WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO VAN DORN METRO, HUNTINGTON & SPRINGFIELD MALL, 495 & 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT have any available units?
6270 ROSE HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
Is 6270 ROSE HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6270 ROSE HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6270 ROSE HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6270 ROSE HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6270 ROSE HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

