Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home on a pleasant street close to the Huntington Metro. The light filled kitchen & breakfast bar opens to the family room with an exposed brick wall & a wood burning fireplace. A screened porch off the family room overlooks the wooded back yard. The living room and a formal dining room complete the main floor. Lower level rec room & front porch too!