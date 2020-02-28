All apartments in Rose Hill
6201 PARK TERRACE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

6201 PARK TERRACE

6201 Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Park Terrace, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 PARK TERRACE have any available units?
6201 PARK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
Is 6201 PARK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6201 PARK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 PARK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6201 PARK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 6201 PARK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 PARK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6201 PARK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 PARK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 PARK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 PARK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
