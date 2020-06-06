All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD

6040 Old Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6040 Old Telegraph Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light-Filled 3 bedroom STUNNING ranch home completely in & out! Gorgeous custom designed kitchen w/center island. Open Floor Plan. Hardwood Floors thru-out. Updated baths. Bonus room off living room plus finished attic space. Inviting screened-in porch & HUGE fenced in yard. Absolutely no pets or smokers. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have any available units?
6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have?
Some of 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD offers parking.
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have a pool?
No, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill 3 BedroomsRose Hill Apartments with Balcony
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Apartments with Parking
Rose Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America