6040 Old Telegraph Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310 Rose Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light-Filled 3 bedroom STUNNING ranch home completely in & out! Gorgeous custom designed kitchen w/center island. Open Floor Plan. Hardwood Floors thru-out. Updated baths. Bonus room off living room plus finished attic space. Inviting screened-in porch & HUGE fenced in yard. Absolutely no pets or smokers. Available July 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have any available units?
6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD have?
Some of 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6040 OLD TELEGRAPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.