Rose Hill, VA
6022 CRAFT ROAD
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 PM

6022 CRAFT ROAD

6022 Craft Road · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Craft Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood**Near two metros**Easy commute to Pentagon and Ft Belvoir**Beautiful hardwoods**Updated kitchen & baths**Updated windows**Eat-in kitchen**Newish paint & carpet**1 full bath on upper level and 1 full bath on lower level**Private back yard with deck**Shed**Owner will consider a small pet with additional deposit**Pictures from when vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have any available units?
6022 CRAFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have?
Some of 6022 CRAFT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 CRAFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6022 CRAFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 CRAFT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6022 CRAFT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD offer parking?
No, 6022 CRAFT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6022 CRAFT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have a pool?
No, 6022 CRAFT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6022 CRAFT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 CRAFT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 CRAFT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 CRAFT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
