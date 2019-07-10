LARGE CORNER LOT SINGLE FAMILY HOME - GREAT HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOUSE. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL & NEW CARPETING ON THE LOWER LEVEL. LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE STORAGE ROOM WITH WORKSHOP. DINING GOES OUR TO A DECK AND BACKYARD.
(RLNE4942279)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5918 JANE WAY have any available units?
5918 JANE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5918 JANE WAY have?
Some of 5918 JANE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 JANE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5918 JANE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 JANE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5918 JANE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5918 JANE WAY offer parking?
No, 5918 JANE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5918 JANE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 JANE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 JANE WAY have a pool?
No, 5918 JANE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5918 JANE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5918 JANE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 JANE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 JANE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 JANE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 JANE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.