Rose Hill, VA
5504 OAKWOOD RD
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

5504 OAKWOOD RD

5504 Oakwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Oakwood Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD have any available units?
5504 OAKWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
Is 5504 OAKWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
5504 OAKWOOD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 OAKWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 5504 OAKWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 5504 OAKWOOD RD does offer parking.
Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 OAKWOOD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 5504 OAKWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 5504 OAKWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 OAKWOOD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 OAKWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 OAKWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
