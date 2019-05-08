4422 Roundhill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/299e215039 ---- Bright open living/ kitchen area with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and picture window. Kitchen less than 2 years old offers granite, high end stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinets. Master boasts en suite bath, tiled stall shower. Guest bath has also been renovated. Spacious lower level family room with newer carpet and more recessed lighting. Finished laundry room with newer washer and dryer, walk out with covered stairs. Huge fully fenced back yard has new shed and grilling area. Walk to parks. Minutes to Kingstowne Shopping Center, Old Town Alexandria, 495, and 395! Rent price is negotiable for 24 month lease! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos