Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:12 PM

4422 Roundhill Rd

4422 Roundhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Roundhill Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/299e215039 ---- Bright open living/ kitchen area with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and picture window. Kitchen less than 2 years old offers granite, high end stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinets. Master boasts en suite bath, tiled stall shower. Guest bath has also been renovated. Spacious lower level family room with newer carpet and more recessed lighting. Finished laundry room with newer washer and dryer, walk out with covered stairs. Huge fully fenced back yard has new shed and grilling area. Walk to parks. Minutes to Kingstowne Shopping Center, Old Town Alexandria, 495, and 395! Rent price is negotiable for 24 month lease! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Roundhill Rd have any available units?
4422 Roundhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 4422 Roundhill Rd have?
Some of 4422 Roundhill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Roundhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Roundhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Roundhill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Roundhill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Roundhill Rd offer parking?
No, 4422 Roundhill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Roundhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4422 Roundhill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Roundhill Rd have a pool?
No, 4422 Roundhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Roundhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 4422 Roundhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Roundhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4422 Roundhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Roundhill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 Roundhill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

