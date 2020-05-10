Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
4011 FRANCONIA ROAD
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM
1 of 25
4011 FRANCONIA ROAD
4011 Franconia Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4011 Franconia Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath rancher with a garage in a great location! Expansive backyard ideal for outside entertainment and social distancing!! Minutes away from the Kingstowne Towne Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have any available units?
4011 FRANCONIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rose Hill, VA
.
What amenities does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have?
Some of 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4011 FRANCONIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rose Hill
.
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 FRANCONIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
