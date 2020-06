Amenities

4-level split with carport & storage shed. Wonderful open floor plan with great room addition off kitchen with walls of glass & skylights! Could be living room/dining room combo or dining room in front room. Loads of natural light! Kitchen has stainless appliances & an island. Deck off great room leads to fenced backyard. Located near end of cul-de-sac. Very convenient location off Franconia Rd. near Telegraph Rd.