The Pines Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Welcome home to The Pines of Roanoke in Roanoke, Virginia. Our splendid apartment home community is situated near great shopping, family eateries, as well as Roanoke County Schools. We pride ourselves on placing our residents where they want to be. If location and convenience are big on your list then you have come to the right place.