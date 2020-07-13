Frontier Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard

Frontier is a community that is located in a beautiful location north of downtown Roanoke. Located only minutes away from the mall, airport, parks, grocery stores and fine dining. We offer 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedrooms with den. All our apartments have central air, range, and refrigerator, dishwasher, ceiling fans and garbage disposal, eat-in kitchen and: laundry facilities on the first floor of each building. We have a sparkling pool and Community Room. We are a pet friendly community that is very conveniently located with easy access to 1-81. Stop by today for a tour.



At Frontier, we know location, convenience and value are important to you. We are centrally located on the city bus route, convenient to Hollins University and area schools, shopping and fine dining. Relax by our sparkling swimming pool, use our convenient laundry facility in each building and enjoy comfortable two-bedroom apartment homes, designed just for you. Call or come see us today and find out why Frontier is the home you've been searching for.



Ask us if your employer is part of our Preferred Employer Program and you could receive a monthly rent discount.