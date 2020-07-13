All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like
Frontier Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, VA
/
Frontier Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Frontier Apartments

4426 Plantation Rd NE · (540) 666-6774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Preston Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 1 BA-1

$765

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 BR / 1 BA +Den-1

$885

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Frontier Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
Frontier is a community that is located in a beautiful location north of downtown Roanoke. Located only minutes away from the mall, airport, parks, grocery stores and fine dining. We offer 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedrooms with den. All our apartments have central air, range, and refrigerator, dishwasher, ceiling fans and garbage disposal, eat-in kitchen and: laundry facilities on the first floor of each building. We have a sparkling pool and Community Room. We are a pet friendly community that is very conveniently located with easy access to 1-81. Stop by today for a tour.\n\nAt Frontier, we know location, convenience and value are important to you. We are centrally located on the city bus route, convenient to Hollins University and area schools, shopping and fine dining. Relax by our sparkling swimming pool, use our convenient laundry facility in each building and enjoy comfortable two-bedroom apartment homes, designed just for you. Call or come see us today and find out why Frontier is the home you've been searching for.

Ask us if your employer is part of our Preferred Employer Program and you could receive a monthly rent discount.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $300 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Frontier Apartments have any available units?
Frontier Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $765. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does Frontier Apartments have?
Some of Frontier Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Frontier Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Frontier Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Frontier Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Frontier Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Frontier Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Frontier Apartments offers parking.
Does Frontier Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Frontier Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Frontier Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Frontier Apartments has a pool.
Does Frontier Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Frontier Apartments has accessible units.
Does Frontier Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Frontier Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW
Roanoke, VA 24019
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave
Roanoke, VA 24016
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast
Roanoke, VA 24012
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW
Roanoke, VA 24017

Similar Pages

Roanoke 2 BedroomsRoanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with ParkingRoanoke Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoanoke Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VADaleville, VARadford, VALexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VAChristiansburg, VABlacksburg, VADanville, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson College of Health SciencesVirginia Western Community CollegeCentral Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke CollegeLiberty University