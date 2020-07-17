All apartments in Roanoke
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1

501 Allison Avenue Southwest · (540) 904-0008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24016
Old Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$670

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park

Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a showing and reference property: #874818

You call our office during normal business hours at 540-904-0008

Other information:

-Pets must be interviewed, please ask about our pet policy
-$30 Application Fee per person and must pass a criminal/background and credit check.
-CALL 540-904-0008 for more info and to schedule a tour!
-Office Located at 4119 A Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24018

Please visit our website www.cornerstonehome.co for other Available Properties and more information.

**All Employees of Cornerstone Home Have Passed a Background and Criminal Check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 have any available units?
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 has a unit available for $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 have?
Some of 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 offers parking.
Does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
