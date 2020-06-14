Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Rivanna, VA with garage

Rivanna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenmore
1 Unit Available
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3962 sqft
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Rivanna
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2062 sqft
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
Results within 10 miles of Rivanna
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3555 Grand Forks Blvd
3555 Grand Forks Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
3555 Grand Forks Blvd Available 09/01/20 3555 Grand Forks Blvd - Don't miss out on this beautiful 1500+ sq ft three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home with single car garage in Laurel Park! This spacious home offers loads of sunlight, a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th *A video tour will be coming soon! This 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
3205 South Chesterfield Ct
3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2663 sqft
3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2382 Abington Drive
2382 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1670 sqft
2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes +

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2697 Aldersgate Way
2697 Aldersgate Way, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
2697 Aldersgate Way Available 07/01/20 LUXURY Townhome ~4 Br-3 Ba~Det Garage~ 10-15 mins North 29 - Luxury brickfront Townhome with detached 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rivanna, VA

Rivanna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

