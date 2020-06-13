97 Apartments for rent in Rivanna, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenmore
1 Unit Available
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3962 sqft
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/15/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2340 sqft
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2434 sqft
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1964 Asheville Dr
1964 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2466 sqft
1964 Asheville Dr Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions At Pantops End-Unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th This 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
1 Kanawha Available 06/21/20 *Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12 CHOCTAW PL
12 Choctaw Place, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
54 WOODLAWN DR
54 Woodlawn Drive, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished terrace level. Split floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. Galley kitchen. New carpet installed in October. Great outside area to relax and enjoy.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rivanna, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rivanna renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

