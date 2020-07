Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park internet access

Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways. Enjoy one of our six completely renovated floorplans, appointed with new maple birch cabinetry, front-loading washers and dryers, and private balconies. Break a sweat at the spacious fitness center or swim laps in the refreshing Olympic-sized pool. You can also meet your neighbors at one of our planned resident activities, which also include community sports leagues. Along with our luxurious amenities, Tuckahoe has a superior location, near schools, The University of Richmond and Regency Square Mall. Join our premier residential neighborhood at Tuckahoe Creek Apartments!