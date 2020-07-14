All apartments in Richmond
Textile Lofts
Textile Lofts

601 Stockton Street · (703) 952-3399
Location

601 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Old Town Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Textile Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
dog park
hot tub
internet access
Formerly an old storehouse for a rug manufacturer, this new two-story historic renovation is comprised of twelve unique 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment units, all equipped with modern amenities. Textile Lofts residents enjoy artistically-designed open floorplans with gorgeous espresso maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, ample natural lighting, free Verizon FiOS TV and Internet, and more! Located just minutes from downtown and steps away from esteemed art galleries, cultural events, and restaurants, cafes and breweries, Textile Lofts @Plant Zero provides the perfect oasis for those seeking both urban luxury and suburban comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet/month, $50 for 2 pets/month
Parking Details: Open lot, $35 extra parking space.

