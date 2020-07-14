Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court dog park hot tub internet access

Formerly an old storehouse for a rug manufacturer, this new two-story historic renovation is comprised of twelve unique 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment units, all equipped with modern amenities. Textile Lofts residents enjoy artistically-designed open floorplans with gorgeous espresso maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, ample natural lighting, free Verizon FiOS TV and Internet, and more! Located just minutes from downtown and steps away from esteemed art galleries, cultural events, and restaurants, cafes and breweries, Textile Lofts @Plant Zero provides the perfect oasis for those seeking both urban luxury and suburban comfort.