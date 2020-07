Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments bbq/grill guest parking package receiving fire pit online portal

Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best. Designed with luxury features usually only found in custom homes. Ceramic-tiled woodburning fireplaces, spacious closets, sunken living rooms and vaulted ceilings, all on a lakeside setting. This prime location in historic Bon Air gives you an easy commute to downtown, the West End, Midlothian Turnpike and all major interstates.