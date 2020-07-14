All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

Shockoe Commons Main Street

1209 E Main St · (424) 353-2738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219
Shockoe Slip

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1211-18 · Avail. now

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 1209-01 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shockoe Commons Main Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Come home from a long day and relax on the rooftop, while absorbing the Richmond views! Enormous rooms, ample light & limited light options, modern finishes & historic remnants give you endless reasons to make Shockoe Commons your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards, fish
fee: $400 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (Pit bulls, (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Huskies, American Bull Dogs, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Mastiffs, and Akitas); Prohibited animals include snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas.
Parking Details: Garage lot: $100/month. Surface Lot and Garage Available. Parking lot: $70/month; Parking garage: $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shockoe Commons Main Street have any available units?
Shockoe Commons Main Street has 2 units available starting at $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Shockoe Commons Main Street have?
Some of Shockoe Commons Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shockoe Commons Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
Shockoe Commons Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shockoe Commons Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Shockoe Commons Main Street is pet friendly.
Does Shockoe Commons Main Street offer parking?
Yes, Shockoe Commons Main Street offers parking.
Does Shockoe Commons Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shockoe Commons Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shockoe Commons Main Street have a pool?
No, Shockoe Commons Main Street does not have a pool.
Does Shockoe Commons Main Street have accessible units?
No, Shockoe Commons Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does Shockoe Commons Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shockoe Commons Main Street has units with dishwashers.

