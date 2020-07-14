Shockoe Commons Main Street.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards, fish
fee: $400 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (Pit bulls, (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Huskies, American Bull Dogs, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Mastiffs, and Akitas); Prohibited animals include snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas.