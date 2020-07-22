All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Rockwood Park

Open Now until 7pm
3310 Old Courthouse Rd · (804) 207-7043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA 23236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28A · Avail. Aug 4

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 18H · Avail. Aug 12

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 24F · Avail. Aug 8

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to Rockwood Park Apartments - one of Chesterfield County's finest communities. Our ideal location is convenient to all that is important to you. At Rockwood Park we want you to come back and make yourself at home.Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockwood Park have any available units?
Rockwood Park has 5 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Rockwood Park have?
Some of Rockwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Rockwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockwood Park is pet friendly.
Does Rockwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Rockwood Park offers parking.
Does Rockwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockwood Park have a pool?
Yes, Rockwood Park has a pool.
Does Rockwood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Rockwood Park has accessible units.
Does Rockwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockwood Park has units with dishwashers.
